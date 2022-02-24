BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama’s 4th District spoke with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson Thursday evening on the invasion of Ukraine.

Aderholt is in Vienna, Austria, serving as a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, more commonly known as the Helsinki Commission.

In a media release Thursday morning, Aderholt called for action by the United States in order to lead the way and not allow “a new iron curtain of totalitarianism to expand.” In his statement, he cited Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the continued threats from President Xi of China on Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“Let’s start with ending the Biden freeze on military funding and move to a higher, more appropriate level. This funding needs to be focused on matching, and exceeding, any and all technological capabilities of our adversaries,” Aderholt said. “Next, let’s focus on ensuring that all we need for our military equipment can be provided by companies in America and in our allied nations. There can be no more relying on Chinese materials for our defense.”

Aderholt also said that the United States must commit to ensuring its friends in Eastern Europe and Asia have what they need to defend against dictatorial nations.

