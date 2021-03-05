WATCH: Alabama men’s basketball get ready for regular-season finale vs Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team now sits at No. 8 in the latest poll standings with one game to go before the SEC Tournament.

The tournament kicks off March 10 in Nashville but as the No. 1 seed and SEC regular-season champions, the Crimson Tide (20-6) won’t play their first game until Friday.

Alabama is riding on a magical season where they are now a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after not being ranked at the start of the season. They also won their first SEC title since 2002.

Head coach Nate Oats was joined by Jahvon Quinerly and Herbert Jones in a press conference Friday. Jones has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

“It means a lot, especially dealing with injuries in the past,” Jones said. “I couldn’t have done any of it without the team.”

Oats has also been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award. While there is added pressure as March Madness approaches, Oats says he enjoys the tournaments.

“I like them. I know some people haven’t spoken as highly of them, but shoot, I’m a fan. I’m a coach too but I was a fan before I was a coach. Tournament week’s a great week,” he said.

If Alabama plays well enough heading into next Sunday and secure a No. 2 seed, it would be the team’s highest seeding in program history.

Their final game will tip-off at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs (14-10) in Athens right here on CBS 42.

You can watch the entire press conference in the player above starting at 10 a.m.