WATCH: Alabama lawmaker Chris England talks about experiences with racism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, more people are beginning to talk about the experiences of the black community in America.

Now, some Alabama lawmakers are talking about their own issues with race. Chris England, a member of the Alabama House of Representatives as well as the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Tuesday to talk about his own experiences with racism and how the community can move forward.

Watch the full interview above.

LATEST POSTS