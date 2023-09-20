BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Education Association (AEA) is hosting a press conference to discuss the tasing and arrest of Minor High School Band Director Johnny Mims.

Mims, a member of the AEA, was tased by a Birmingham Police Department (BPD) officer after a football game on Thursday, September 14. When asked by officers to make the band stop playing, Mims instructed his band to keep performing.

A verbal and physical altercation ensued, during which Mims was tased by a BPD officer. Mims was arrested on warrants for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

It was later announced that Mims would be represented by Attorney Juandalynn Givan, who helped arrange Wednesday’s press conference alongside AEA’s Legal Department. AEA said the press conference will be held to “discuss the incident and answer any questions from the media.”

The press conference will be held at the Central Region AEA Office at 10:00 a.m.