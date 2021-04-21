Waste Wednesday: Keeping Alabama clean one Wednesday at a time

CENTRE, Ala. (WIAT) — The great state of Alabama is what many consider a beautiful one and Levi Crabtree, a boy scout from Centre, is part of the effort to keep the state that way.

Crabtree started an initiative two months ago called Waste Wednesday that aims to pick up trash in different locations to keep the state beautiful and litter free.

“If somebody comes and says they want to travel to Centre and all they see is trash, they will never want to come back again. But if they see a clean county, they’ll always remember you,” Crabtree explained.

From schools to the side of the interstate, Crabtree and his volunteer friends have accumulated plenty of trash over the past few months.

“I’ve picked up 440 bags of trash after two months and 51 tires,” Crabtree said.

With success already under his belt, he aims to collect even more and expand to many different cities by the end of the year.

“I would like to have 1,000 bags by the end of the year,” Crabtree stated.

Each week, Crabtree’s mother posts on the Waste Wednesday Facebook page the time and location for that week’s cleanup.

Crabtree says volunteers of all ages are welcome as he continues to keep Alabama clean.