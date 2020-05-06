Warrior Met Coal will soon expand into Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County’s new barge load-out facility will further enhance Warrior Met Coal’s reach.

It’s all a part of the nearly $600 million expansion of the Blue Creek Mine Project, a coal mining operation in Tuscaloosa County.

“At a time like this, I think any good news is great news, so this could not have come at a better time,” said David Knight, executive director of the Walker County Development Authority. “We’ve been very proactive in the development of Industrial Parks and Spec buildings and we even in the Covid period that we are dealing with we are actually seeing fairly heavy project activity.”

Approximately $50 million will be invested in Walker County’s mining coal facility that will serve as a major supplier to the steel industry. It will employ 12 workers and their starting salary will average about $85,000 a year. The facility will be located right along Warrior River in the southern portion of the county.

“We’ve seen a resurgence in mint coal that you use to make steel. Being able to mine that coal in and around our area and being able to put it on barges to the port of Mobile and ship it throughout the world is something that’s very important to people in my district,” Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed said.

Reed said the demand of the coal industry is continuing to rise in Alabama, which is a huge benefit to everyone.

“It will be a continued growth in severance taxes that are paid to the state of Alabama for the benefit of the citizens of our area by the companies that choose to pay the resources to help with roadways as well as economic development,” Reed said.

For many Walker County residents, Warrior Met Coal’s investment in their community is essential, especially since they don’t have as many opportunities as the larger metropolitan areas across the state.

“Birmingham is so much bigger than us, so I feel like they have a lot more to choose from than we do,” Jasper resident Karsyn Ferguson said.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people just suffering by not having jobs and being let go from jobs. And just not having much places to choose from because everything is shut down, so I think it will be very good for the community,” resident Blake Sims said.

Warrior Coal has partnered with local governments and economic development teams to help them move forward with their project. They expect construction of the facility to take several years.

