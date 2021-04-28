Warrior man indicted for allegedly making bomb threat at Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A grand jury recently indicted a Warrior man who reportedly threatened to put a bomb in a Birmingham park last summer.

Brian Steven Vest, 50, was indicted on one count of “engaging in conduct with the intent to convey false and misleading information regarding the use of a weapon of mass destruction,” according to Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Vest had falsely reported that he had placed a bomb by a statue in Birmingham’s Linn Park last June following protests to remove Confederate statues there. Eventually, the city removed the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument, as well as a statue of banker Charles Linn that had previously been torn down by protesters.

Days after the claims, Vest was arrested at his home in Warrior and charged with making terrorist threats toward Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

If convicted, Vest faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.