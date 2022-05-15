BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 38-year-old Warrior man was shot and killed Saturday night while driving on I-59 South.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded after a vehicle crashed into the median on I-20/59 South off Arkadelphia Road. Inside the car, officers found Justin Andrew Snow suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders arrived and pronounced Snow dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald believes the victim was traveling from the “downtown area” going southbound before the shooting occurred.

At this time there are no suspects in custody. Birmingham Police detectives are asking drivers with dashcam footage of their travel in the area between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to come forward.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

