WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Warrior man killed during an assault on June 16 was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jimmy Allen Childers was stabbed multiple times while on the 500 block of Mimosa Street around 8:47 a.m. Childers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Childers’ death is being investigated as a homicide by the Warrior Police Department.