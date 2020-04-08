Warrior Elementary School Reading Coach wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant

Through our Once Class at a Time program, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Daina Singletary, the reading coach at Warrior Elementary school. Ms. Singletary wants to use HER grant to create a levelized reading library.

A levelized library will allow teachers to instruct students at their individual reading level. Texts will be purchased in sets so they can be used by students with similar reading abilities and will benefit over 150 students each year.

Congratulations Ms. Singletary… from CBS 42, your friendly, local eCO Credit Union branch and your Warrior McDonalds Owner/Operator Michael Hill. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.