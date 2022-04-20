It is a mostly clear and cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. You might want a jacket as you head out the door.

Today: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move east just north of Alabama later today. This will be close enough to make it partly to mostly cloudy during the day. We could see a stray shower during the evening north of Birmingham. High temperatures will warm up into the lower to mid 70s.





Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a brief sprinkle across Northern Alabama. We will not be as cold with lows in the 50s.





Rest of the Week: Thursday and Friday will have some beautiful weather as the area of high pressure remains east of Alabama. This will block any weather systems from moving across the Southeast U.S. Thursday will start out with some clouds, but we will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. It will become warmer with high temperatures around 80°. Friday will be a beautiful and warmer day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be parked off the East Coast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us warmer southerly winds and it will become a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will become mostly sunny as a cold front moves toward Alabama late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. This will be perfect weather for the Talladega Races all Weekend!