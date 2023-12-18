ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A warming station is open in the City of Anniston in light of forecasted freezing temperatures for the week.

A public warming station at the Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street, is open from Monday until Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close in the mornings at 8 a.m., except for Wednesday when it will open at 6 p.m.

Hours and dates for the station may be extended if the forecast changes or becomes more severe.

Volunteers are needed to assist in preparing breakfasts and dinners. To sign up, please visit the ‘The Bridge Warming Station’ Facebook Group by clicking here. You can also contact United Way of East Central Alabama’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to assist or learn more about other ways to help.

For more information on the warming station, please contact United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 211.

This initiative is made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by the United Way of East Central Alabama in collaboration with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, MeMe’s Heart and His Hands and Feet Ministries.