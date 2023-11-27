BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, will open a warming station overnight Monday and Tuesday.

The stations will be open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Woodfin said food will be provided.

Transportation to the warming station can be found at the following locations:

Brother Bryan Park, 2100 Magnolia Ave. South

Faith Chapel Care Center, 921 2nd Ave. North

Linn Park, 20th St. North