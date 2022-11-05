TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few light sprinkles possible. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few light sprinkles are possible through the day, but rain totals will be negligible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Staying warm and dry to kick off the work week. High temperatures won’t be that far off records; in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A bit cooler to round out the work week. While we think a tropical system may bring rain to Florida in the second half of the week, we expect to remain on the dry side of this system. It may bring some additional clouds Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another shot of cold air moves into Alabama next weekend. We could hit freezing in parts of the state by Sunday morning, and highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

