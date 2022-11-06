SUNDAY NIGHT: Fog could develop after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Staying warm and dry to kick off the work week. High temperatures won’t be that far off records; in the low 80s. Weather will not be an issue on election day.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A bit cooler to round out the work week. While we think a tropical system may bring rain to Florida in the second half of the week, we expect to remain on the dry side of this system.

INVEST 98L: Speaking of that tropical system; The National Hurricane Center is giving it a very high chance of development into a tropical or subtropical depression within the next 5 days as it meanders across the Caribbean. By the middle of next week, this storm will approach the Florida Peninsula, capable of flooding rain, gusty winds, and some storm surge. In Alabama, we’ll remain on the dry side of this storm, staying comfortably mild and breezy through the middle of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another shot of cold air moves into Alabama next weekend. It will be a bit of a shock to the system to see highs in the 50s after the warmth we’ve had to kick off November, and there’s a good chance at a freeze by Sunday morning for much of North and Central Alabama.

