Warehouse fire in Attalla continues to burn over 24 hours since starting

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/1): Attalla Fire Major Larry Milam says the fire is now 90% contained, with the remaining flames coming from the center of the warehouse.

“The majority of the fire is in the center of the building, with the roof collapsing on top of the materials that is in there, it’s too dangerous to send firefighters in there to get to the fire,” said Maj. Larry Milam.

The 70,000 square foot building stored paper product supplies.

At least eight firefighters have been treated on-site for heat exhaustion and dehydration. No injuries have been severe enough to require hospitalization.

Update (10/1): A warehouse fire in Attalla is continuing to burn after it began around 12 p.m. Monday.

According to Attalla Fire Captain Larry Milam, more than 150 first responders from 10 counties have aided in fighting the fire. At one point, 50-60 departments were on hand.

The issue facing firefighters has been the need for water. The fire hydrants nearby aren’t enough to extinguish the fire so water has been shuttling into the site. Due to the massive water use, nearby schools closed Tuesday to stop overconsumption of water.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

Several firefighters have been in need of “rehabilitation” in the form of IV fluids and cooling off. No one has been hospitalized and everyone has been treated on-site.

The outer portions of the fire are contained but the center of the building is still burning. The roof is also collapsed in the center of the building making the job harder.

Fire officials say the flames could take days for the fire to be fully extinguished.

Update (9/30): The warehouse fire in Attalla is still blazing as of Monday night.

One person has been injured in the fire and two firefighters have overheated from battling the flames.

Original (9/30): First responders are now trying to put out a warehouse that is on fire.

On Monday afternoon, the Etowah County 911 confirmed through Facebook that they were responding to a fire at Gadsden Warehousing, located at 600 Bill Austin Drive.

There has been no cause determined for the fire as of Monday afternoon or if there are any injuries.



