Warehouse 31 among many attractions on Halloween night

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Halloween is here! And all across central Alabama tonight, you’ll find trick-or-treating, parties and haunted houses. Warehouse 31 is preparing to offer a scary-good experience for hundreds of people.

Owner Jason Sills started the haunted experience in St. Augustine, Fla. in 2009 before moving it to Pelham in 2013. It features a haunted house, a 3D experience and an escape room. You might wander through a graveyard, a junkyard or a hospital scene while you’re there.

“You can go to the movies, you can go bowling, you can go do different things,” Sills said. “But this one time of year you can go out and kind of get a little bit of an adrenaline rush and try to experience your fears and some nightmares.”

There are as many as 50 actors involved in the experience on some nights. And they’re always thrilled to scare people.

“The actors that we have, they just love this stuff and live and breathe it and look forward to it all year long,” Sills said. “And I guess it’s just an adrenaline rush to scare the wits out of somebody.”

Warehouse 31 offers its haunted experience through Saturday.