Walt Maddox seeking fifth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced his plans to seek a fifth term as mayor.
Maddox, who has served as mayor since 2005, made the announcement on his Twitter page.
“I am formally announcing my re-election campaign for mayor of the city of Tuscaloosa,” Maddox wrote. “Time and again, you have placed your trust in my leadership, and I do not take this responsibility lightly. With your help, together, we will continue building a bridge to a brighter future.”
Prior to becoming mayor, Maddox served as a field representative for the Alabama Education Association and also served as director of personnel for Tuscaloosa City Schools.
In 2018, Maddox ran for governor as a Democrat, but lost to Kay Ivey.
The only other person to serve longer as Tuscaloosa’s mayor was Al DuPont, who served from 1981 to 2005. DuPont passed away in 2019.