TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 2005, Walt Maddox has served as the mayor of Tuscaloosa, guiding it through everything from the 2011 tornado to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maddox, who is seeking his fifth term in office, recently spoke with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg about why he was seeking another term as mayor and what he hoped to do moving forward.

