Walt Harris, stepfather of Aniah Blanchard, running for Homewood City Council

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The stepfather of Aniah Blanchard has announced he will be running for a seat in the Homewood City Council.
Walt Harris, a professional MMA fighter as well, is running for Ward 3 in Homewood.
Harris is the stepfather of Aniah Blanchard who was killed after going missing back in October 2019.
The election is set for Aug. 25. You can find out more information by clicking here.
