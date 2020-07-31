Walt Harris, stepfather of Aniah Blanchard, running for Homewood City Council

Walt Harris celebrates after defeating Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 232, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The stepfather of Aniah Blanchard has announced he will be running for a seat in the Homewood City Council.

Walt Harris, a professional MMA fighter as well, is running for Ward 3 in Homewood.

Harris is the stepfather of Aniah Blanchard who was killed after going missing back in October 2019.

The election is set for Aug. 25. You can find out more information by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS