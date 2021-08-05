Walmart in Troy goes viral, workers welcome back students with ‘Wobble’ dance

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walmart in Troy on Highway 231 is going viral online.

The Walmart Troy Facebook Page uploaded this video on Tuesday of employees dancing to the song “Wobble.” This was done to welcome Troy University students back to town as they shop at the retail store to prepare for this upcoming semester.

The caption on the video reads “Welcome back Troy University!! Go Trojans!! #Backtocollege“.

The video has garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments on Facebook. Many online are showing appreciation for the group’s enthusiasm despite some coordination issues with the dance moves. Others want to know more about the lead chorographer in red who is donning the interesting jeans.

Classes for the fall semester at Troy start on August 11.