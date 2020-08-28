Walmart hosts first-ever free online wellness event this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wal-Mart is kicking off a free virtual wellness fair aimed towards helping Birmingham residents live healthier lives at home.

The retailer has made healthcare resources accessible with Walmart Wellness Days. However, due to limited in-store activities and social distancing, Walmart is hosting its wellness fair as an online forum called Walmart Wellness Live. The online wellness days begin Friday, Aug. 28, and will last until Sunday, Aug. 30.

The three-day event will feature insight from singer Patti LaBelle, cardiologist Dr. Juan Rivera, and psychiatry expert Dr. Christine Crawford. The events will showcase effective steps consumers can take to improve their nutritional, heart, and mental health.

“We are worried about a secondary health crisis, as many people put off routine medical care while they social distance during the pandemic. But there are simple, preventive measures that can help manage many of these health issues,” said Dr. Tom Van Gilder, chief medical officer at Walmart. “Our goal is to empower every American to take small steps to maximize their health from home, whether it’s a simple ingredient swap, new exercise, or tools to understand how to focus on health as a family.”

The sequence of events goes as followed:

Friday, Aug. 28 – Nutritional Health: This session features singer Patti LaBelle as she shares her personal journey with diabetes. She will emphasize how to manage symptoms through diet and exercise.

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Heart Health: This session features cardiologist Dr. Juan Rivera. He will share resources on heart health, such as how customers can move and eat their way to lower blood pressure.

Sunday, Aug. 30 – Mental Health: The final session features Dr. Christine Crawford, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine. She will discuss how to talk to family members about mental health needs.

For more information and the full Walmart Wellness Live schedule, you can visit the Walmart website.

