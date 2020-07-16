Walmart highlights safer back-to-school shopping season for Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the back-to-school season, Walmart wants to make school shopping easier for Birmingham-area students and teachers by providing alternative ways to shop, including no-contact services.

This school year will be different for many families and Walmart wants to implement easy access to essential supplies and contactless services to better serve teachers, students, and parents.

Vice President of Merchandising at Walmart Scott Bayles says the retailer is moving “quickly” to adapt to the changing needs of its’ customers.

“Walmart has always been the place for students and teachers to find the back-to-school items they need at the prices they want, but this year, more than ever, we know our customers will be looking for us to give them more options to shop, when and how they want,” Bayles said.

Along with taking preventative measures to keep its’ stores clean, part of Walmart’s plan includes no-contact services, meaning contactless payment in stores, along with pickup and delivery. Customers will also have the option of contact-free payment on any register when using Walmart Pay on the Walmart app.

Walmart will also host flu-shot events and provide wellness education for customers to make health a priority for this school year.

For more information on Walmart’s back-to-school plan, click here.

