Wallace State welcomes new puppy to campus

Hanceville, Ala. (WIAT)– A new furry friend will be roaming the campus of Wallace State Community College. A male Aussiedoodle puppy was recently donated to the college.

Wallace State students were encouraged to submit names for the puppy through an online campaign with the winners earning a scholarship for a semester. After more than 600 submissions, a combination of three students’ suggestions ultimately created the name of Professor Karl O. Waussie or Dr. Waussie for short.

Professor was suggested for education, Karl O. is in recognition of Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics and Waussie combines Wallace State and Aussiedoodle.

Student scholarship winners were Ashley Nicole Clem (Professor), Bryant Simmons (Karl) and Erica Snow (Waussie).

Dr. Waussie will serve as a campus mascot providing lightness, joy, and stress relief to all on campus.