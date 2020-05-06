Wallace State Community College to host drive-thru graduation

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening tomorrow, Wallace State Community College will host a drive-thru graduation celebration on the Hanceville campus.

On Thursday, all 2020 Wallace state graduates are invited to drive thru campus and celebrate with faculty and staff.

Along with receiving their diploma cover, graduates will also receive their tassel and a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

The traditional 2020 commencement has been postponed until Friday, July 31st.

