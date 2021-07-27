Wallace State Community College pays off more than 600 students’ tuition

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wallace State Community College has now cleared the outstanding account balances for 644 students from the past semester.

The college announced the tuition forgiveness Tuesday saying the school used funding from the US Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to pay off more than $585,000. WSCC says this was done to help students further their education.

“The college is committed to easing the financial burden so many of our current and former students have faced during the pandemic and to removing barriers that prevent students from continuing their education,” Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics said. “This is just one of many ways we are supporting our students during this time.”

Students enrolling at WSCC will be eligible for HEERF payments as well for tuition, food, housing, course material, technology healthcare, childcare and other expenses, according to a press release from the college. The school says it will be distributing at least $7 million to students over the coming year.

