Walker County woman not seen in 4 weeks now considered endangered

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the status of a missing woman who has not been seen for more than four weeks.

23-year-old Summer Lashay Buzbee was declared missing on Dec. 21 and authorities have continued to say it did not appear she was in danger and no foul play was suspected. She was declared endangered Thursday after evidence and facts that were “uncovered in the last couple of days.”

WCSO says they have identified a person of interest in the case and is refusing to cooperate with them at this time.

A $2,500 reward was offered last week for any information on Buzbee’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on this case, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.