Walker County woman arrested for hindering search for missing man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who allegedly gave investigators false information during a search for a man who has not been seen in over a year.

WCSO Investigator Mike Cole filed charges of first-degree hindering prosecution against Tara Denies Williams Freeman, 31. She is accused of giving detailed information that turned out to be false and “wasted man hours and search operations.”

Freeman was interviewed by authorities after she was named a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Jeremy Lee Thompson. Thompson has not been seen since June 7, 2019 at the trailer park being Scott’s Texaco on Argo Hill. Authorities do suspect foul play in his disappearance.

WCSO is still searching for Thompson. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with dark brown hair. If you have any information on where he might be, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464 or CrimeStoppers.

