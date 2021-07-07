Walker County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Division to hold a law enforcement camp for girls

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An effort to teach young girls about careers in law enforcement. This comes after one young lady visited the Walker County Sheriff’s office and expressed an interest in seeing more women in the field.

The sheriff’s office will hold a day dedicated to educating girls on how a crime scene works, and allow them to have a hands-on activity with a mock crime scene. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It’s open to girls between ages seven – 12. It’s on Second Avenue in Jasper. It will be August 7th. Hours are 9 a.m. until noon. To sign up, call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.

