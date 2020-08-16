Walker County Sheriff’s Office sends warning on possible text scam

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a possible scam message they may have received in a text message.

The message reads, “FRM:AT&T” and tell the phone owner they made an unsuccessful payment with a callback number.

The sheriff’s office reports it is a scam and to not reply nor call the number left in the message.

“There’s a “company” using a 3rd party reseller as its carrier that allows it to use local numbers in order to get people to trust them and believe they are legitimate. If you have concerns about your service, contact your actual carrier (AT&T, Verizon, etc.), and verify through them directly,” Walker County said in it’s post.

