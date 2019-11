WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Hayden Mayberry, 26, was last seen Nov. 19. He resides in the Oakman area.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact WCSO at (205) 302-6464.

