Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen Jan. 8

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man.

Brandon Scott Taylor, 39, last spoke with his family Jan. 6. He was last seen Jan 8 as he was renting a vehicle. He reportedly told the rental agency he was headed to St. Louis for “training related to his job,” according to WCSO.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at (205) 302-6464.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events