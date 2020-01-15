Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen Jan. 8

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man.

Brandon Scott Taylor, 39, last spoke with his family Jan. 6. He was last seen Jan 8 as he was renting a vehicle. He reportedly told the rental agency he was headed to St. Louis for “training related to his job,” according to WCSO.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at (205) 302-6464.

