Walker County Sheriff’s Office faces litter, drug problems head-on

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they are facing a growing litter problem.

They say they have taken steps to clean up the county but now they’re seeing the litter problem go hand-in-hand with the county’s drug problem.

Litter crews recently picked up a soda bottle filled with needles and Walker County residents say finding drug paraphernalia thrown out isn’t uncommon.

“You have your prescription pills, obviously there’s meth, heroin, and cocaine, we’ve seen some crack cocaine recently,” TJ Armstrong with WCSO said.

Walker County has created two litter crews to help clean up the growing trash problem. If they find a lot of trash dumped off, they’ll look through it to track it back.

“We aren’t going to tolerate it anymore,” Armstrong said. “Sheriff [Nick] Smith isn’t going to tolerate it on any level.”

To crackdown on littering, WCSO will be enforcing $250 fines and possible jail time.

