Walker County Schools, Pickens County Schools, among others closing due to Ida

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In an announcement on their Facebook page, Walker County Schools said that there would be no school on Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Ida and the weather associated with the storm.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday around noon in Louisiana with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph.
Here is a list of school closings and delays:
- Walker County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Pickens County Schools – Closed Monday
- Winfield City Schools – Closed Monday
- Haleyville City Schools – Virtual through Wednesday
- Jasper City Schools – Closed Monday
- Fayette City Schools – Closed Monday