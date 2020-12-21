Walker County man arrested on sex crime, kidnapping charges against child

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly soliciting a child for sexual purposes, kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape.

Investigators with WCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force say they received a case regarding a man trying to entice a child for sexual activity via private messages on social media.

ICAC was able to identify the victim and suspect and interviewed the child at the Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center on Dec. 17. Authorities were then able find enough information to obtain arrest warrants against Danie Demarise Carlock.

Carlock was taken into custody on Dec. 18 thanks to the help of a SWAT team. He was booked into the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.