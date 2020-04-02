Walker County lifting up prayers for healthcare workers

Jasper, Ala., (WIAT) — Car seats the replaced pews as Walker County residents respond to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.



Hundreds poured in the visitors parking lot in the front of Walker Baptsist Medical Center to worship and pray for healthcare workers and healing for those who are sick, especially those with COVID-19. Healthcare workers are on the frontline because of the Coronavirus.

Pastor Alan Beasley with First United Methodist Church administered the prayer which was heard over the radio on 101.5 during the event. “It’s whether we are going to be faithful and believe in God who will help and is in control or are we going to be fearful,” says Beasley.

WBMC has tested and treated multiple patients for the virus. Some of the medical staff were seen on the roof of the hospital acknowledging the worshippers.

The event ended at 8pm.