Walker County Jail gives out Hepatitis A vaccines to inmates for free

WALKER COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — For the first time, the Walker County Jail administered Hepatitis A vaccines to inmates voluntarily for free.

Rodger Childers, president of Preemptive Forensic Health Solutions, said this was a big deal because those incarcerated are in the high-risk category of catching Hepatitis A.

“The biggest impact will be when the inmates are released. It gives community protection also and a lot of inmates end up working in the fast-food areas, and since its oral-fecal contamination, you want to be protected from Hepatitis A when you’re working in the healthcare industry,” said Childers.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes major fatigue, sickness, jaundice, and can lead to future long term problems like liver cancer.

More than 260 inmates volunteered to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine on Monday.

LATEST POSTS