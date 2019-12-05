No evidence that missing Walker County man was kidnapped, investigators say

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Thursday, investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they had no reason to believe that Hayden Mayberry, who went missing a couple of weeks ago, was kidnapped.
However, investigators do believe there may have been foul play involved in his disappearance.
CBS 42 will stream the press conference. Check back for updates.
On Saturday, the investigative division will be searching a wooded area in Walker County and invites the public to assist. See the social media post below for details.
Mayberry, an Oakman resident, has been missing since November 19.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant in the Boldo Community to search for Mayberry. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that some items were discovered that could be of importance to the investigation.
CBS 42 reporter Jessalyn Adams tweeted details during the press conference. Here are some highlights:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mayberry, they are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 205-302-6464 or submit a tip to the department’s Facebook page.
