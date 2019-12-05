No evidence that missing Walker County man was kidnapped, investigators say

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Thursday, investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they had no reason to believe that Hayden Mayberry, who went missing a couple of weeks ago, was kidnapped.

However, investigators do believe there may have been foul play involved in his disappearance.

On Saturday, the investigative division will be searching a wooded area in Walker County and invites the public to assist. See the social media post below for details.

Mayberry, an Oakman resident, has been missing since November 19.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant in the Boldo Community to search for Mayberry. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that some items were discovered that could be of importance to the investigation.

CBS 42 reporter Jessalyn Adams tweeted details during the press conference. Here are some highlights:

Lead investigator Carl Carpenter takes the podium.

The missing person report was made November 25.

They last heard from him Nov. 19. — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) December 5, 2019

The WCSO says they’ve executed 6 search warrants and found items it would be difficult for him to live without- such as his eye glasses. — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) December 5, 2019

#BringHaydenHome this photo is of Hayden, his child, and the child’s mother. She tells CBS 42 this unlike him to disappear. pic.twitter.com/0HHUPBqKKi — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) December 5, 2019

“Given the circumstances, we have to lean that way.”- Investigator Carl Carpenter says they are considering foul play. — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) December 5, 2019

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mayberry, they are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 205-302-6464 or submit a tip to the department’s Facebook page.

