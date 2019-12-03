Walker County investigators continue search for missing man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for a 26-year-old man two weeks after he disappeared.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, investigators and deputies executed a search warrant Monday afternoon in the Boldo community in search of Hayden Mayberry, an Oakman resident who was last seen Nov. 19.
“Some items were discovered that could be of importance to the investigation, and are in the process of being examined to determine their relevance,” the post stated.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464, or submit a tip to the department’s Facebook page.
“Please keep in mind that commentary on social media is not evidence, and all information is vetted to determine accuracy and relevance,” the post stated.
