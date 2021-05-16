Walker County inmates take part in worship service put on by local ministry

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Inmates at the Walker County Jail were treated to a visit from a local ministry Sunday morning, who hosted a worship service for them.

The ministry, “R64,” voluntarily came to the jail to provide praise and worship, along with testimony for the inmates. In a message posted on their Facebook page, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office thanked the men and women of R64 for giving their time and resources to help the inmates find a better way of life.

“Over the last two years, I’ve seen first hand the revolving door at the County Jail. Generation after generation of the same families getting locked up,” Sheriff Nick Smith said in the statement. “I truly believe that we will never change our county with arrests alone. We have the community’s support and people with a heart to come into this jail to help us change hearts and minds, and work towards breaking the addictions that have plagued generation after generation. Once we do that, then we will see meaningful change!”