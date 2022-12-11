The Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas due to overwhelming demand.

The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month.

Getting through the holiday season, Farley says, is never easy, but they are doing all they can to care for the animals they host.

She understands their inability to take in anymore animals at this time may place a strain on those taking in strays.

“It makes it hard on them to provide homes and bedding, dog food and supplies for them,” Farley said. “So, you know, we apologize for that tremendously, but we appreciate everything they do for us to help us out.”

Their transport groups are on hold until the first of the year which places a strain on their ability to transport animals in or out of the facility.

This is why Kara Jones says RUFF Rescue steps up to help find these animals foster homes.

“If I don’t do it, then nobody else is going to, and then these guys are left for euthanasia or worse,” said Jones who is Founder and President of RUFF Rescue. “So, it is hard, but I promise it’s worth it.”

Farley says the overflow problem they experience is largely a result of the public not spaying and neutering.

“We see that a lot,” said Farley. “A lot of our intake during Thanksgiving was mothers with 10 to 12 puppies coming in with them. And so that’s why we, you know, have this overwhelming problem.”

Although the center is currently a ‘no kill’ facility, Jones says the line must be drawn somewhere.

“If people do not start spaying and neutering, adopting from shelters, it’s going to get- it’s going to be a problem,” said Jones.

Farley says they always appreciate those willing to adopt, foster, or even dog walk. This Friday the center will host their ‘Happy Howlidays‘ adoption event where you could have the opportunity to help lessen their load.

The Walker County Humane and Adoption Center will host ‘Happy Howlidays’ adoption even Friday, December 16.

To learn more about how you could foster an animal you click here.

For more information on how you can adopt or become a dog walker you can visit the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center Facebook page.