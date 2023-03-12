WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in a fire that occurred in Walker County on early Sunday morning.

According to Randy Phillip, chief of the Parrish Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. to structure fire on 359 Aldrige Parrish Road. A male and a female died in the fire, while a person escaped the house and was transported to UAB Hospital. The Cordova Volunteer Fire Department and Oakman Volunteer Fire Department assisted in fighting in fire.

Phillip said fire marshals remained on the scene and are further investigating the house fire.