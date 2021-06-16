Walker County DA investigating inmates receiving federal COVID stimulus money

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County District Attorney’s Office has assigned an assistant district attorney to investigate county inmates receiving federal COVID stimulus money.

According to a post on office’s Facebook page, Walker County D.A. Bill Adair has been gathering information concerning federal payments to inmates for several weeks and is now asking Assistant D.A. Bryan Warren to compile a list of specific inmates who received this money and still have it on their accounts.

“It is outrageous that even some death row inmates have received these monies,” the Facebook post stated.

Adair’s office is also filing against the Alabama Department of Corrections to intervene with these payments. Their hope is for the money inmates received to be frozen and then put towards restitution payments to victims or court ordered payments to the state.

The post also claims that the office is facing push-back: “There are many groups out there today that are fighting us in these situations.”

“I will keep you updated on our fight,” the post promises.

