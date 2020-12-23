Walker County corrections officer charged with bringing contraband into jail for money

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a corrections officer at the Walker County Jail for bringing in contraband for inmates in exchange for money.

44-year-old Billie Michelle Hester was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third-degree promotion of prison contraband. She had been with WCSO for the past two months.

So far in the investigation, it has been discovered that Hester received over 400 calls from inmates in the jail to her personal cell phone. She is said to have brought several phones into the jail for $250 per phone. There is more contraband expected to be discovered throughout the investigation.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith released a statement on the incident.

“We take any allegations of misconduct against our employees seriously. Most of the time those claims are unfounded, especially from inmates, but in this case, there was merit to the information we received,” Sheriff Smith said. “When that happens, we treat those cases just like any other and prosecute them to the fullest. Our employees are not above the law and they know the standard I hold them to when they’re hired here. Unfortunately, things like this happen, but we will use this as a learning and teaching experience for our Corrections Officers to show them that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior. I’m thankful for Administrator Calloway’s experience and his ability to identify when something isn’t right in his jail, and I appreciate Investigator Mote for handling this investigation with integrity and dedication. We don’t like it when one of our own gives our department a black eye and both divisions worked tremendously well together to work and solve this case.”