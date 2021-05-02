Walker County collision kills man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a two-vehicle crash that took place around 2:35 a.m. Sunday on Fall City Road has claimed the life of a Double Springs man.

Gregory Cleghorn, 46, was killed after he failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign in his 1996 Ford Explorer. He pulled out in front of a 2011 Kia Sportage and caused a collision. The Explorer left the roadway and overturned.

Cleghorn was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.