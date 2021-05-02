Walker County collision kills man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a two-vehicle crash that took place around 2:35 a.m. Sunday on Fall City Road has claimed the life of a Double Springs man.

Gregory Cleghorn, 46, was killed after he failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign in his 1996 Ford Explorer. He pulled out in front of a 2011 Kia Sportage and caused a collision. The Explorer left the roadway and overturned.

Cleghorn was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES