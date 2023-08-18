JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Arts Alliance is gearing up for its next show “Always…Patsy Cline.”

CBS 42’s Ben Hoover makes a small cameo with some voice over work for the performance. The musical follows the life of Patsy Cline. The show is complete with down-home country humor and even some audience participation. It includes many of Patsy’s biggest hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

You can see it Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s happening at Rowland Auditorium in Jasper.

You can buy tickets on the Walker County Arts Alliance’s website. All proceeds benefit the Walker County Arts Alliance.