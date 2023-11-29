WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fumi Nagasaka was looking for a new challenge.

For over 20 years, the New York-based photographer had traveled the world capturing street life, fashion and youth culture. But it wasn’t until 2017 that the Japanese-born Nagasaka–who had become burnt out with corporate gigs and fashion photography to pay the bills–wanted to do something different.

“Working as a photographer in New York, I really like to photograph something real and pure, innocent really, but through my work, it was more about business and money,” Nagasaka said. “I was always questioning myself and there were things I didn’t want to do anymore.”

That’s when Nagasaka began hearing stories about where her next-door neighbor had grown up: Dora, Alabama.

“We became friends and she told me about where she had grown up,” she said. “I thought, this would be a great opportunity to see a small town.”

Photographer Fumi Nagasaka (Courtesy Lindokuhle Sobekwa)

For Nagasaka, it was also an opportunity to explore the Deep South. Although she had been to New Orleans–an experience captured in her 2016 book “Marching Wolves”– Nagasaka had never been to Alabama or had spent any time in a Southern small town before. Then, later that year, Nagasaka traveled to Dora with her neighbor to see the town for herself.

Over the years, Nagasaka kept coming back and after seven years and hundreds of photos later, she had enough material for another book, “Dora, Yerkwood, Walker County, Alabama.” Throughout the book are many scenes from the town of 2,300 people, from churches in the countryside to high school homecomings and simpler things like houses and cars.

Despite the dozens of photos she was able to publish for the book, Nagasaka admitted that the project had a slow start at first, especially from the people she wanted to photograph.

“In the beginning, it was hard to start because everyone was very skeptical,” she said. “People did not know what I was doing, so I had to explain to them what I did and that I wanted to make a book about this town.”

However, Nagasaka did not give up on Dora, making a couple of trips per year over the next seven years to photograph people. During her time in Alabama, she went to her first Sunday church service, as well as her first Alabama football game. Through the years, many of the children she took photos of became recurring subjects.

“It was such a joy for me to watch them grow,” she said.

For Nagasaka, beauty can be seen in nearly everything, a philosophy she saw through her work in Alabama. One example is of a pink house that, at first glance, didn’t have much to offer. It was small and worn down, but when the light hit it just right, it was something to behold.

“I thought it was charming,” she said. “I thought the moment was beautiful.”

Over the years, Nagasaka became attached to those she covered in Alabama and began falling in love with both the place and people every time she visited.

“They told me their life stories,” she said. “They opened up to me and I felt like I had a responsibility to capture the beauty that I saw in them.”

Recently, several of Nagasaka’s photos from Walker County were featured in an exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

“One of the mothers said she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to travel to England, but knowing their pictures are hanging in this wall is such an honor and such a happy moment for them to know,” she said.

More than anything, Nagasaka wants her book to be a way for the people she met in Alabama to be seen in a different way.

“Many of them don’t have opportunities to be photographed outside family portraits or the yearbook, so I’m hoping the project will give these kids a different way to be open and see themselves.”

The book can be purchased here.