WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One volunteer fire department is hosting a gun fundraiser to help offset the unplanned rising fuel costs.

The Saragossa Volunteer Fire Department announced this week that it is raffling off an Anderson Custom 5.56 AR-15 rifle.

Information on the fundraiser drawing by the Saragossa Volunteer Fire Department.

“Cost is going up every day of everything that we need, so the only route we have, because we are a volunteer department is to have fundraisers,” said Regina Richardson, the fundraising committee coordinator for SVFD.

The department is made up of about 27 members and covers around 60 square miles outside of Jasper.

“We cover the largest area and are the second busiest. We ran over 700 calls last year,” said Chief Kyle Elliott.

“If you think you’re feeling the pain at the pump, consider filling up a 50 gallon fire engine.”

Elliott said some of the trucks run on diesel and prices are up over $5 per gallon.

“We were spending around $750 a month on fuel, now we are going to be looking at $1100-$1200 a month for fuel,” said Elliott.

According to Elliott, the department fills up about one large truck each week so they can respond to calls for help across Walker County.

Budgets are already tight for volunteer departments and unplanned fuel hikes take away from the ability to save for other gear and equipment like radios.

“This money is now going to have to start funneling into the general house money to keep everything running because, no money, trucks don’t run, and if we can’t run any trucks, we can’t help the community and so we we’ve got to figure out a way to do that,” said Richardson.

There are plenty of other rural departments facing similar challenges. Chief Elliott knows other families are also struggling, but hopes the community will continue to support those who put it all on the line.

“Donate, pay your fire dues, that’s the only way a lot of these departments are going to be able to respond,” said Elliott.

Tickets for the Saragossa Volunteer Fire Department raffle are $20 or 6 for $100. The drawing will be held July 3. The winner must pass and pay for an ATF background check.

For more information, you can visit the SVFD Facebook page or call Richardson at 205-435-0587.