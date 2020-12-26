Walker Co. deputies investigating chicken fighting operation

Brown Chicken egg or hen in the yard in local farm lay first quality organic eggs

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a chicken fighting operation after a complaint was made Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a location near rural Parrish and Cordova where they found the reported operation while it was in progress, the sheriff’s office reports.

Witnesses and participants were interviewed, and some evidence related to the event was seized. A thorough investigation into the operation is being conducted to see if any charges can be brought against the participants, and exactly what charges those might be.

The sheriff’s office says according to the Code of Alabama, any person who in any public place fights chickens shall, upon conviction, will be fined up to $50.00.