Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alzheimer’s Association: Alabama Chapter is bringing in hundreds to Birmingham for their “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event on Sunday.

Registration for the walk will be held at Sloss Furnace off 20 32nd St N, beginning at 2 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 2:45 p.m.

Kimberly Stephens with the organization says events like these can raise a great amount of money for their programs to help people and their families battling the deadly disease. She says every dollar raised is one step closer to ending Alzheimer’s.

“It definitely is motivating as we move forward and fight this disease and raise money for research. And also the dollars provide programs, support services at the Alabama Chapter,” Stephens said.

To sign up for the walk or donate, click here.